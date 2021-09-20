Giants' Kenny Golladay: I Was Yelling At Jason Garrett, Not Daniel Jones in Video

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay received a lot of attention online after cameras caught him yelling toward quarterback Daniel Jones during Thursday night's loss to the Washington Football Team.

On Monday, Golladay clarified that his comments were not directed toward Jones but instead to Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

"It was pretty much just me talking to JG a little bit," Golladay told reporters. "That's two competitive guys right there, and more so just me wanting to do anything I can."

