Stephen Jones on Richard Sherman: Cowboys 'Certainly Do Our Homework' on Free Agents

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for some defensive help, and a big-name free agent is still available.

During an appearance on K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about the possibility of adding cornerback Richard Sherman.

"We don’t really get into the details on who’s on our radar," Jones responded. "But we certainly do our homework on all players who might be available and what their situation is."

