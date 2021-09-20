Bill Belichick on Tom Brady Playing at 50: 'If Anybody Can Do It, It’s Him'

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Tom Brady thinks he can play until he's 50 years old, and Bill Belichick isn't about to doubt him.

“I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody. So if anybody can do it, it’s him,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI.

Brady, who long expressed a desire to play until age 45, recently said he could see himself playing until age 50.

“Wow. Seems to be a really hot question lately, 'Can Tom Brady play till 50?' Like, 50 years old? ... I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it’s a yes," Brady said in the latest episode of his Tommy & Gronky YouTube series with Rob Gronkowski (1:12 mark).

With the way Brady's playing now, it's hard to see him stopping anytime soon. The 44-year-old has thrown for 655 yards and nine touchdowns through the first two weeks of the 2021 season, putting him in the early-season MVP conversation. The Bucs have scored an NFL-high 79 points through the first two weeks of the regular season.

Belichick admitting Brady could play until age 50 is a little ironic given the quarterback's falling out with the organization came partially because of the Patriots' unwillingness to give him a long-term commitment. Brady already proved doubters wrong last season and is well on his way to rewriting the expectations for aging superstars.

As for age 50, well, we'll believe it when we see it.