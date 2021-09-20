Raiders Rumors: 'It Shocks' NFL Exec That Derek Carr, Las Vegas Beat Ravens, Steelers

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Seven NFL teams are 2-0 through two weeks, but no one has a better early-season resume than the Las Vegas Raiders.

Derek Carr led the Raiders to a Week 1 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens before going on the road in a short week to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17. It was a pair of wins that surprised some industry insiders.

"I'm shocked they beat Baltimore," one executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I don't think Pittsburgh is good; they really faded last year. But it's Pittsburgh, who beat Buffalo, had confidence, and it's a complex defensive scheme, and you played Monday night, and now you are coming in for a 10 a.m. (Pacific time) game. It shocks me that they won."

The wins are even more impressive when you consider what the opponents did in their other games against fellow AFC heavyweights. The Steelers defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, while the Ravens knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

