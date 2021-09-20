Bucs' Tom Brady Praises Rob Gronkowski: 'It’s Just a Real Privilege to Play with Him'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are in perfect sync to start the 2021 season, connecting for four touchdowns through two games. Brady discussed Gronkowski's value to the team after the game, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

"He’s got great hands, great instincts, awareness. I think what people don’t realize, he’s an elite blocker, and what he does in terms of red area, third down, locking in the run game—you can run behind him. Every run is available because you can run behind him. He catches the ball down the field, catches the ball short, run after catch, incredible hands. He has one of those maroon jackets for one of the 100 best in the history of the game, and it’s just a real privilege to play with him."

Gronkowski had two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 after scoring two in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. It was his third straight game with multiple scores after recording two touchdowns in the Bucs' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady and Gronkowski have connected for 86 regular-season touchdowns, third-most for a quarterback-receiver tandem in NFL history. Only Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison (112) and Philip Rivers-Antonio Gates (89) have been more successful.

While Brady will go down as arguably the best quarterback of all time, Gronk has been instrumental to his success during their nine years together in New England and two in Tampa Bay.

Brady has finished nine of the past 11 seasons with a quarterback rating of at least 90 since Gronkowski entered the league in 2010. The only exceptions were in 2013 when injuries limited Gronk to just seven games and in 2019 after the tight end retired.

Gronkowski was also on the roster for four of Brady's seven Super Bowl titles.

The two are now playing as well as ever to begin the 2021 campaign, with the quarterback totaling nine touchdown passes and a 113.3 rating on the way to two wins. It will make the Buccaneers difficult to beat as they try to win another championship.