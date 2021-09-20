Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Compares Coaching Kyler Murray to Patrick Mahomes

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury thinks Kyler Murray's playmaking ability is similar to that of Patrick Mahomes, who he coached at Texas Tech.

Murray put up huge numbers in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings, and he especially turned heads with a fourth-down conversion to Christian Kirk late in the game:

"I mean, that's like coaching Patrick [Mahomes]," Kingsbury said, per Albert Breer of MMQB. "You give him the green light when you got a cat like that that can do those type of things."

The play led to the eventual game-winning field goal, and Murray finished the game with 400 passing yards, 31 rushing yards and four total touchdowns against two interceptions.

Kingsbury continued:

"There's a fine line you want to walk. You don't want to pull the reins too much, and he made some unbelievable plays. That's one of his favorite play calls that we had in, and he and Christian Kirk just got on the same page and extended it and took it high, and unbelievable throw. He made a very similar throw off his back foot last week against Tennessee to Christian, so they just—they've known each other for a long time and have a real chemistry."

The turnovers were an issue in Week 2, especially a third-quarter pick-six to linebacker Nick Vigil, but Murray has shown the ability to turn possible negative plays into touchdowns, such as this 77-yard strike to wideout Rondale Moore in the second quarter:

It's a skill set we have seen time and again with Mahomes, who has a knack for extending plays in the backfield before finding his plethora of weapons.

Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020, has already won an MVP, a Super Bowl title and two AFC Championships in his first four years.

Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, has similar potential in his third year and is currently tied for the second-best odds at DraftKings with Tom Brady to win MVP (+750). Mahomes, as you might expect, is No. 1 (+550).