Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Chiefs Win: 'Good to Finally Get That Monkey off Our Back'

Lamar Jackson was 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes and looking at a fourth loss before scoring two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns to lead the Ravens to a 36-35 win over the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Jackson admitted the win felt better than a typical regular-season triumph.

"It feels good to finally get that monkey off our back. I've been losing to K.C. three years straight. It was good to finally get a dub," Jackson said.

Jackson threw for 239 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also adding 106 yards and two scores on the ground. The Ravens defense, depleted by injuries coming into Week 2, held Mahomes the Chiefs offense scoreless in the fourth quarter. Odafe Oweh forced and recovered a Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumble on the Chiefs' final drive at the Ravens' 34-yard line.

The win was vital for a Ravens team that came into the week plagued by injuries and coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Dropping to 0-2 would have been difficult to recover from in a competitive AFC North.

"Gotta move on to Detroit now; we didn't win the Super Bowl yet. It's just one game. We just gotta keep staying focused," Jackson said.

The Ravens are on the road the next two weeks in Detroit and Denver before returning home for another prime-time game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.