    Patrick Mahomes Told Clyde Edwards-Helaire 'Don’t Let 1 Play Define You' After Fumble

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 20, 2021

    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Patrick Mahomes offered words of encouragement to Kansas City Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire after his costly fumble in Sunday's 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

    Mahomes told reporters it's a long season and that he explained to Edwards-Helaire, "Don’t let one play define you."

