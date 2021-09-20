Patrick Mahomes Told Clyde Edwards-Helaire 'Don’t Let 1 Play Define You' After Fumble

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes offered words of encouragement to Kansas City Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire after his costly fumble in Sunday's 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes told reporters it's a long season and that he explained to Edwards-Helaire, "Don’t let one play define you."

