Titans' Julio Jones: 'Felt Like I Was In' on Controversial Overturned TD vs. Seahawks

The Tennessee Titans came away with a 33-30 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, but Julio Jones nevertheless felt a bit aggrieved after seeing his touchdown grab in the second quarter wiped off the board.

The seven-time Pro Bowler told reporters he "felt like I was in."

Jones seemed to get both of his feet down in the back of the end zone, but the play was ruled an incompletion after a video review.

The image shared by the Titans appears to show Jones' left heel within the field of play, but the photo isn't totally definitive. His cleat may have caught some chalk, so it's a call that could've justifiably gone either way.

The ruling was costly at the time. The play came on third down, and head coach Mike Vrabel opted for a 24-yard field goal by Randy Bullock rather than going for it on 4th-and-5 at the Seahawks' 6-yard line.

With at least three added points to their score, the Titans may have won the game in regulation on Derrick Henry's one-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left in the game.

Luckily for the Titans, they forced the Seahawks into a three-and-out in overtime before Bullock connected on a 36-yarder to settle the outcome.

Jones finished with a pretty impressive stat line even without the touchdown, too, catching six passes for 128 yards on eight targets. Perhaps he knew how many times this has transpired before, though.

The 32-year-old is waiting on his first touchdown reception as a member of the Titans. They return for Week 3 at home to the Indianapolis Colts.