San Francisco Marathon Results 2021: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The 44th running of the San Francisco Marathon took place Sunday.

Judith Corachan finished with the fastest women's time at 2:55.20. Greg Billington completed the 26.2-mile race with the fastest men's time at 2:20.47.

Per runraceresults.com, all race results are unofficial until two weeks after race day.

Weston Strum (2:23.39) and Joseph Darda (2:31.24) rounded out the top three on the men's side. Elena Makarevich (3:10.26) and Emily Haggerty (3:13.02) finished second and third behind Corachan.

Corachan, a pro triathlete, won the Spanish Long Distance Championship in June. She also finished fifth at Challenge Anfi Mogan Gran Canaria in April.

Last year, Corachan took third at the Sitges Half Marathon.

Billington, a triathlete, recently won a gold medal as a sighted guide for Brad Snyder at the Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games in the Paratriathlon PTVI category.

He also won two marathons in 2019: the San Francisco Marathon and the Pyramids Marathon in Egypt.

The 32-year-old also finished 37th at the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials.