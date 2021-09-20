Report: Browns' Baker Mayfield's MRI on Shoulder Injury Revealed No Structural Damage

AP Photo/David Richard

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly avoided a serious injury during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, an MRI revealed no structural damage on the quarterback's injured left shoulder.

"He's sore," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "He's doing fine."

Mayfield injured his shoulder trying to make a tackle after an interception. He briefly went into the locker room after the injury but did not miss a snap.

"It kind of popped in and out but I'm good," Mayfield said of his shoulder. "Nothing too serious."

The 26-year-old has mostly avoided injuries in his NFL career. He started all 16 games in each of the past two seasons.

Mayfield has been productive this season as well, totaling 534 passing yards in two games.

The Browns entered 2021 with high expectations after reaching the divisional round of the playoffs last season. That will largely depend on whether Mayfield can stay healthy.

Veteran Case Keenum would take over if Mayfield is forced to miss time, although the Browns would likely lean heavily on the rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.