Bears QB Andy Dalton Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 15

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Dalton, who has been operating as the Bears backup behind Justin Fields, has appeared in six games this season and made four starts. In those appearances, he's completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,017 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Fields, meanwhile, has proved the more dynamic of the two signal-callers. In his return to action last week against the Green Bay Packers, the rookie passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns while rushing nine times for 74 yards.

With Dalton sidelined, Nick Foles figures to assume the primary backup gig behind Fields.

The Bears (4-9) host the rival Minnesota Vikings (6-7) on Monday, with Minnesota looking to keep pace in the playoff hunt.