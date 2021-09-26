Carson Wentz Rumors: Colts Plan to Start QB vs. Titans amid 2 Sprained Ankle Injuries

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will reportedly start Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Colts are going with Wentz after he sprained both ankles last week.

Rapoport noted Wentz has had "no setbacks" and was pushing to play, but the coaching staff does have backup plans in the event he "can't play to the proper level."



Wentz had suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and was unable to finish the game.

"I've sprained my ankle probably 100 times since I was a kid," he told reporters after the game. "This one, I just couldn't play on it."

Jacob Eason filled in for Wentz against the Rams, and the second-year player would presumably take over once again if the starter is unavailable.

It has already been an unlucky year for Wentz when it comes to injuries. The 28-year-old needed foot surgery during training camp, which kept him away from practice with his new team.

The injury came with a timeline of five to 12 weeks, although he was able to return for the start of the regular season. He was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the preseason but was activated in time for Week 1.

Injuries were also a problem for Wentz during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, with him starting all 16 games just two out of five years.

If Wentz's ankles cause problems, the Colts will likely turn to Jacob Eason under center and rely heavily on their rushing attack led by Jonathan Taylor.