Texans' Culley: 'We'll Have to See' If Deshaun Watson Plays After Tyrod Taylor Injury

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Houston Texans head coach David Culley told reporters that "we'll have to see" in regard to whether quarterback Deshaun Watson could start Thursday after signal-caller Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in a 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Watson has sat for each of the team's first two games amid sexual assault and misconduct allegations. The fifth-year quarterback has been declared out on the last two injury reports with a "not injury related" designation.

Per Lucio Vasquez of Houston Public Media, 22 women have filed civil lawsuits, and 10 women have filed criminal complaints. Two of the women who filed criminal complaints did not file civil lawsuits, meaning that 24 women have made allegations against Watson overall.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.