Zach Wilson on Boos from Jets Fans During 4-INT Game: 'They Should Be Booing'

New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson owned up to a dreadful performance in Sunday's 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

The first-year quarterback finished 19-of-33 for 210 yards and four interceptions, which generated some boos from the home fans at MetLife Stadium.

"They should be booing," Wilson told reporters after the game.

He added he's "gotta do better."

As Jets fans continue to react to Wilson's outing in the immediate aftermath of the game, it probably won't help that Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers took the New Orleans Saints down 26-7.

Wilson's counterpart Sunday has hit the ground running, too. Mac Jones went 22-of-30 for 186 yards in his second start with the Pats.

Of course, some will rightfully argue the contrast between the quarterbacks speaks more to the Jets' wider problems.

Still, Wilson is quickly learning how unforgiving the Big Apple can be. Jets fans in particular probably feel especially jaded after having watched so many young QBs fall short of expectations.

Darnold was gone after three years. Christian Hackenberg didn't take a single snap in the regular season after coming off the board in the second round. Geno Smith, another second-round pick, wasn't the answer. New York may have reached the AFC title game in 2009 and 2010 in spite of Mark Sanchez rather than because of him.

The Jets are also in the midst of a 10-year playoff drought.

Teams don't need as much time to rebuild in the NFL compared to the NBA or MLB, where franchises often have to endure multiple years of futility before seeing a turnaround. The Miami Dolphins decided to start over in 2019 and were a 10-win team by 2020.

Having said that, Wilson and the Jets will have to experience plenty of growing pains in 2021 as head coach Robert Saleh lays out his long-term vision.