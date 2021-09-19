Agent: Chandler Jones, Cardinals 'Have Not Engaged in Any Meaningful' Contract Talks

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

The Arizona Cardinals have not engaged in any "meaningful" contract extension talks with linebacker Chandler Jones, according to agent Ethan Lock.

Jones' representative told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that the Cardinals have not offered the three-time Pro Bowler anything more than a one-year extension. Lock says he has been attempting to negotiate an extension for 18 months without any real movement from the Cardinals.

Jones is making $15.5 million in base salary for the 2021 season, the final year of his contract in Arizona. He got off to a blazing start in Week 1, winning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording five sacks in the Cardinals' 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

“I’m just playing football, honestly,” Jones told reporters this week. “I just let my agent take care of all that the contract situation. It is the last year of my contract, and I just let that take care of itself.”

The Cardinals have the advantage of potentially using their franchise tag after the season to avoid Jones hitting free agency. That said, if the pass-rushing specialist winds up hitting the open market, odds are he'll wind up with a contract well beyond what the Cardinals are currently offering.

Jones is in his sixth season in Arizona. After recording at least 11 sacks in his first four seasons with the team, he had only one in five games last year before suffering a torn bicep.

Suffice it to say things are off to a better start in 2021.