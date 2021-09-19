NFL Legend Frank Gore Training for Boxing and 'Trying to Make a Fight Happen'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Longtime NFL running back Frank Gore reportedly turned down offers during the offseason to focus on a potential boxing career.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Sunday that Gore, 38, "politely declined" proposals from teams, but he hasn't ruled out a return to the NFL.

"I've been training for both—football and boxing," Gore said. "I've always loved boxing, so that's what I've been doing. And we're trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you'll see me in the ring."

