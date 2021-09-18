Raiders Rumors: Marcus Mariota Placed on IR After Suffering Quad Injury

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed quarterback Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move will keep him out for at least the next three games.

Rapoport reported Thursday that Mariota would miss "multiple weeks" after aggravating a quadriceps injury in a Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The backup had a 31-yard run on his only play in the Monday Night Football win.

The injury is part of a rough stretch to begin the year for the Raiders:

Derek Carr remains the unquestioned starting quarterback, but Mariota's mobility gave the Raiders another weapon.

"We lost a big part of our offense," head coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday.

Nathan Peterman will move into the No. 2 role as the only other quarterback on the roster.

Mariota suffered the quad injury in training camp, which limited him during the preseason. The No. 2 pick in 2015 also spent part of last year on injured reserve with a strained pectoral muscle and appeared in only one game.

After making 61 starts across five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota has been active for just six games since signing with the Raiders in 2020.

The Raiders will hope this doesn't slow them down when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.