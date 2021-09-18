USC's Kedon Slovis Exits with Injury vs. Washington State; Replaced by Jaxson Dart

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis exited his team's game against Washington State on Saturday with an injury. Jaxson Dart took over behind center.

Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire provided more details.

"Kedon Slovis took a nasty hit in the first quarter of the Trojans' game at Washington State on Saturday," Zemek wrote.

"He winced in pain. He seemed to be experiencing discomfort in his neck area. He had to go to the medical tent for a brief while after taking the hit."

Washington State defensive end Andrew Edson sacked Slovis on third down of USC's first series.

After the Cougars scored a touchdown on their first possession, Dart came out in place of Slovis to start USC's second drive with 6:03 remaining in the first quarter.

As Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register reported, Slovis threw on the sideline with his helmet on after exiting the tent.

However, per Keely Eure of USCFootball.com, Slovis eventually put on a parka and was seen on the sidelines without his helmet.

It looked like USC would have to go to a third quarterback after Dart took a helmet to the knee in the first half. As Grosbard noted, Dart was "moving very, very gingerly" and "flexing his knee between every snap."

Dart had a brace on his right knee and was seen flexing it before the second half, but he stayed in the game, per Grosbard.

Slovis, a junior, completed 53 of 80 passes for 487 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in two-plus games this season.

Dart is a 4-star quarterback ranked No. 69 overall among class of 2021 prospects in 247Sports' composite rankings. He attended Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah.