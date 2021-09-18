Report: Browns' Ronnie Harrison Jr. Fined $12,128 for Shoving Chiefs Coach Greg Lewis

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The NFL fined Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. $12,128 for shoving Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis in Week 1, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported that Lewis didn't receive a fine because league officials didn't believe his actions rose to that level.

Harrison was ejected in the first quarter of Cleveland's 33-29 loss to Kansas City.

After an 11-yard reception by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Harrison appeared to inadvertently step on the Chiefs running back. Lewis pushed him away, and he responded by shoving Lewis around the neck area.

While some form of discipline was inevitable for Harrison, Browns center JC Tretter, who's also the NFL Players Association president, thought Lewis' actions warranted a punishment as well.

"I expect that the coach gets held to the same standard—if not a higher standard—than Ronnie," Tretter told reporters. "Being the first one in there and being a coach, putting his hands on an opposing player—I don't think there's any room for that in this league."

While members of the Browns may be upset that Lewis avoided consequences, at least Harrison is eligible to suit up Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Pelissero reported that in response to the situation, the NFL circulated a memo to teams about a rule that prohibits team personnel "from making unnecessary physical contact with or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, game officials, or representatives of the league."