Patriots News: Trent Brown Ruled Out for Week 2 vs. Jets with Calf Injury

Patriots News: Trent Brown Ruled Out for Week 2 vs. Jets with Calf InjurySeptember 18, 2021
The New England Patriots announced Saturday that they'll be without starting right tackle Trent Brown for Sunday's game at the New York Jets.
Brown was limited in practice Friday because of a calf injury, which kept him out of Wednesday's and Thursday's practices.
ESPN's Mike Reiss noted how Brown's absence will impact the 28-year-old's salary:
Mike Reiss @MikeReiss
Starting right tackle Trent Brown (right calf strain) has been downgraded to out, and Yasir Durant is a top candidate to start in his place Sunday vs. the Jets.<br><br>The absence is costly for Brown, whose contract gives him a chance to earn up to $2 million in per-game roster bonuses
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
