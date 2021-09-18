Patriots News: Trent Brown Ruled Out for Week 2 vs. Jets with Calf Injury

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The New England Patriots announced Saturday that they'll be without starting right tackle Trent Brown for Sunday's game at the New York Jets.

Brown was limited in practice Friday because of a calf injury, which kept him out of Wednesday's and Thursday's practices.

ESPN's Mike Reiss noted how Brown's absence will impact the 28-year-old's salary:

