USC Players, Staff Unhurt After Team Plane Tips Backward on Tarmac

The USC football team was involved in a scary moment while traveling to its road game against Washington State.

After the flight landed Friday, the plane tipped backward on the tarmac, per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN. Coaches and staff members were still on the plane at the time, though players had already departed and no one was injured.

According to Bonagura, the incident came after the grounds crew failed to put the plane's tail stand in place.

The grounds crew was able to level the plane to allow the rest of the passengers to leave safely.

USC is set to face Washington State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in its first road game of the season.

The Trojans are coming off a 42-28 loss to Stanford that led to the firing of head coach Clay Helton. Donte Williams took over as interim coach and will look for more success in a Pac-12 battle against the Cougars.