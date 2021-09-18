Lions' Tyrell Williams Remains in Concussion Protocol, Won't Play vs. Packers

AP Photo/Lon Horwedel

Detroit Lions receiver Tyrell Williams remains in the concussion protocol and will miss Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Dan Campbell said Saturday.

Williams was forced to leave his team's first game against the San Francisco 49ers early after taking a hard hit in the third quarter.

San Francisco safety Jaquiski Tartt picked up a 15-yard personal foul penalty on the play.

Williams finished with just two catches for 14 yards in the 41-33 loss.

Kalif Raymond saw the most playing time at receiver last game and could see a bigger role with Williams unavailable, while Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trinity Benson and Quintez Cephus all played at least 30 snaps last week, per Pro Football Reference. Each player could step up in Week 2, although the offense will likely run through T.J. Hockenson and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

The inexperience in the receiving corps meant a large projected role for Williams, the only proven player on the roster entering the season.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with Detroit in the offseason after totaling 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. It was his fourth straight season with at least 600 receiving yards, with the previous three coming with the Chargers.

Williams had his best season in 2016 with 1,059 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 69 catches.

Detroit was looking for similar production from the veteran in 2021, but the team will have to wait for a return to the field.