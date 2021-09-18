Patriots Rumors: Brian Hoyer Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Practice Squad Promotion

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The New England Patriots promoted quarterback Brian Hoyer from the practice squad and signed him to a one-year contract ahead of Sunday's Week 2 road game against the New York Jets.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Saturday.

Hoyer was released by the Patriots in August during final roster cuts before the start of the regular season. He was quickly signed back to the practice squad as veteran insurance behind rookie starter Mac Jones.

The 35-year-old Michigan State product is in his third stint with New England, which originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

He's made just one start across six-plus seasons with the Pats, which came last year in a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His first two tenures came as a backup to Tom Brady.

Hoyer has completed 59.2 percent of his passes with 52 touchdowns and 35 interceptions across 70 career appearances (39 starts). He's also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

Fellow journeyman Garrett Gilbert, 30, remains on the practice squad as the Pats' No. 3 quarterback. Neither one is likely to see any significant playing time in 2021 barring an injury to Jones.

In August, Hoyer told NESN's Zack Cox he liked how quickly Jones, a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, was able to pick up the New England offense.

"I've been very impressed with his mental capacity," Hoyer said. "I've always said this every year I've talked to you guys, there's a lot being thrown at the quarterback position in this offense. And my biggest advice is always take it one day at a time, digest it, retain it and then go back out. So he's done a great job."

Jones continued to impress by completing 29 of his 39 throws for 281 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

That said, New England's clash with the Jets is already a crucial one as it looks to avoid falling to 0-2 in the AFC East.