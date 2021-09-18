Titans' Julio Jones on Week 1 Loss: 'The Only Person Stopping Me Is Me'

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Julio Jones started his Tennessee Titans career with three catches for 29 yards on six targets in a 38-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. He also committed a personal foul.

On Friday, Jones expressed confidence in his abilities and looked forward to putting last week's effort behind him.

"For me, I just want to get the bad taste out of my mouth because I didn't put the best version of myself out there on film," Jones told reporters Friday, per Ben Arthur of the Tennessean.

"I've been doing this for a long time. I can't be anxious. It's a process. I just gotta work toward that and when it comes, it comes. The only person stopping me is me. And that's it."

Jones arrived in Nashville after 10 fantastic seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who has led the NFL in receiving yards twice and receptions once.

From 2014-2019, Jones averaged 104 catches and 1,565 receiving yards per year, according to Pro Football Reference.

The 32-year-old Jones is capable of far more than he displayed last Sunday, and the same goes for the Titans, who were a surprising disappointment after winning the AFC South with an 11-5 record last year.

However, there are 16 games left this season, and Jones and the Titans have plenty of time to rebound and look toward giving Tennessee its third straight playoff appearance.