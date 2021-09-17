Browns Punter Jamie Gillan Says His 'Massive Mistake' Cost Cleveland Win vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan spoke candidly with reporters about his dropped snap (and ensuing running attempt) that occurred during his team's 33-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Cleveland.com provided a video of Gillan's interview:

The Browns went three-and-out midway through the fourth quarter and were forced to punt after facing a 4th-and-12 from their own 24-yard line up 29-27.

However, Gillan dropped the snap and tried to run with the ball instead of punting. That resulted in the Chiefs getting the ball on the Browns' 15-yard line and scoring the game-winning touchdown three plays later.

"I kind of panicked a little bit and took off running," Gillan said, per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal.

"Which now that that's happened, if that error happens again, punt it off, right, because it was only a six-man box and I had plenty of time. It was just a massive mistake for myself and I'm sorry."

The man nicknamed the "Scottish Hammer" is taking the glass-half-full approach with the season just one week old, though (h/t Ridenour).

"The whole point of my position is to be a weapon and to help out the team and obviously there I didn't. But things happen, right? And that hasn't changed my outlook in practice or anything.

"I'm still this happy-go-lucky-likes-a-pint-or-two person. To be honest with you, I'm really happy this happened in Week 1, you're trying to find a silver lining in every cloud, right? And to me it's a reset button, right? I can't punt the ball without catching it, so I better catch it next time."

Gillan said he believed that was the first time he ever dropped a snap.

The 24-year-old is in his third season with the Browns. He earned PFWA All-Rookie honors in 2019 after the Browns picked up the undrafted free agent out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.