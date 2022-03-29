5-Star G Anthony Black Commits to Arkansas Over Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, More

Nick Harris, 247Sports

Anthony Black, a 5-star combo guard out of Duncanville (Texas) High School, has committed to play college ball for Arkansas on Monday.

"I believe in coach [Eric Musselman], and he knows what it takes to make it to the NBA," he said to ESPN's Paul Biancardi.

Musselman appeared to react to the news on social media:

Black is the third-highest rated Texan, the third-highest rated point guard and the No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2022, per 247Sports' composite.

Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports' recruiting analyst, provided the following scouting report for Black on December 2, 2021.

"A former dual-sport athlete (three-star wide receiver), Black is a big playmaking guard who is excellent in transition and can play and guard all three perimeter positions. He is smart with his decision-making and has a great understanding of how to play. He can play with the ball in his hands is a very reliable decision-maker. Black is very disruptive on the defensive end with quick and active hands and alert instincts.

"He provides length, elite athletic ability, and the game comes naturally to him on the offensive end of the floor. An average shooter, Black could use some improvement on the consistency of his deep ball. But he is a versatile talent with great long-term tools who is only just beginning to tap into his upside."

Jenkins called him a future Power Five conference starter and compared him to retired point guard Shaun Livingston.

Black joins a loaded recruiting class for the Razorbacks. Prior to his commitment, Arkansas was second on 247Sports' team composite rankings for 2022. Musselman already has letters of intent from a pair of 5-star talents, combo guard Nick Smith and small forward Jordan Walsh.

Arkansas lost to Duke in the NCAA tournament on Saturday, but reaching the Elite Eight was a sign of the progress being made. Now the program is poised for big things next year.