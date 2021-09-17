Cowboys' Ty Nsekhe Hospitalized with Heat-Related Illness, out Week 2 vs. Chargers

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being hospitalized with a heat-related illness after Thursday's practice.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Nsekhe has been released from the hospital.

"I think anytime you're dealing with heat issues, it's never comfortable," McCarthy told reporters. "I think when an individual needs to get an IV, being dehydrated is an uncomfortable feeling. You have guys that may have cramped after hot practice like that but it's never a comfortable feeling."

Nsekhe signed with Dallas in March after spending the last two years with the Buffalo Bills.

The 35-year-old journeyman was the top candidate to take over at right tackle after La'el Collins received a five-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Collins started the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday and was suspended the next day.

Terence Steele is now slated to start at right tackle against the Chargers. Brandon Knight is the team's only other reserve tackle.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McCarthy didn't provide a timetable for Nsekhe's availability beyond Sunday's absence.

The Arlington native went undrafted out of Texas State in 2009 and spent three years in the Arena Football League before getting his first NFL opportunities with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams in 2012.

He's also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team in addition to the recent stints with the Bills and Cowboys.

Nsekhe has made 82 career NFL appearances, including 17 starts.

After Sunday's road game against the Bolts, Dallas returns to AT&T Stadium for a three-game homestand beginning Sept. 27 against the Philadelphia Eagles.