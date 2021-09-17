Valentina Shevchenko Open to UFC Trilogy Fight with Amanda Nunes: 'I'm Here'

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Valentina Shevchenko says she is up for a third fight against Amanda Nunes.

"I think if destiny puts this fight in front of us, most of us gonna do it. I'm kind of focused very much on my flyweight division, and I just want to be better and fight and fight. And definitely when [the third fight's] gonna happen, I'm here," Shevchenko told TMZ Sports.

Two of Shevchenko's three career losses have come against Nunes, who won a unanimous decision in 2016 and a split decision a year later. The women's flyweight champion has reeled off seven straight wins since her second loss to Nunes, rising to the No. 2 women's pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Nunes hasn't lost since 2014, putting together the most dominant streak in women's MMA history. She has seemingly run through all potential challengers at the bantamweight and featherweight levels. Julianna Pena will fight Nunes at UFC 269 in December in what's shaping up to be another mismatch of epic proportions. Pena has four losses in 14 career fights and has dropped two of her last four bouts, including one to Shevchenko.

Shevchenko's next bout is on September 25 at UFC 266 against Lauren Murphy, who will likewise be a heavy underdog.