David Beckham Increases Ownership Stake in MLS' Inter Miami CF

David Beckham has increased his ownership stake in Inter Miami CF along with brothers Jorge and Jose Mas, the club announced Friday.

The group has bought out the stakes from Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son on the way to controlling ownership of the MLS squad.

Beckham released a statement following the move:

"We are immensely proud of the progress we’ve made over the past year and a half in Major League Soccer, and we are grateful to have had Marcelo and Masayoshi with us for the first part of our journey. I am more committed than ever to working with my partners and friends Jorge and Jose to build a lasting legacy, developing youth players from our Academy, competing for championships regularly, and most importantly, rooting ourselves into the DNA of our community and South Florida."

Inter Miami is in the midst of its second season after entering the league as an expansion team in 2020.

After finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference a year ago, the club is vying for a playoff spot in 2021. The team entered Friday eighth in the conference, just one point behind seventh-place Atlanta United.

The club has also put together a roster of proven international players, including Gonzalo Higuain, Rodolfo Pizarro and Blaise Matuidi. Though the MLS sanctioned Inter Miami for violating roster guidelines last season, there is still enough exciting talent to compete in the league.

The team's future could be even more exciting if Beckham is able to sign Lionel Messi in the future.

"The club wants it, we'll see," Higuain told ESPN (h/t Chris Burton of Goal.com) of a potential Messi deal.

Beckham was one of the world's most popular players during his prime, starring for Manchester United and Real Madrid while winning six Premier League titles and one La Liga crown. He also helped the Los Angeles Galaxy win two MLS titles late in his career.

The 46-year-old is now looking for even more success from the ownership side.