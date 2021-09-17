Daniel Jones Downplays Video of Kenny Golladay Appearing to Yell at Giants QB

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay appeared to be yelling at Daniel Jones on the sidelines during Thursday's 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team, but the quarterback downplayed the interaction.

"I think he was frustrated at the situation," Jones told reporters. "I don't think it was to me or anyone in particular. We're all good."

Golladay had just three catches for 38 yards, although he was targeted eight times. Only Sterling Shepard saw more targets for the Giants with 10.

Any connection or lack of one between Jones and Golladay was not the reason New York lost. Rather, it made a number of mistakes throughout the game, none of which was bigger than Dexter Lawrence being offsides on Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field-goal attempt that went wide.

Hopkins got another opportunity and took full advantage to give the Football Team the win.

The Giants also left points on the board when Jones' long touchdown run was nullified by a holding call, Darius Slayton dropped a wide-open touchdown catch, and the offense went three-and-out to settle for a field goal after James Bradberry's late interception put it in scoring position.

The defense also struggled to contain Taylor Heinicke, who threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

There was plenty of frustration on New York's sideline, and, to hear Jones tell it, Golladay was just expressing some of it.

The Giants will look to bounce back in Week 3 when they face the Atlanta Falcons.