Giants' Nick Gates Carted off vs. WFT After Suffering Gruesome Leg Injury

New York Giants center Nick Gates suffered a lower leg fracture during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Trainers placed Gates' left leg in an air cast on the field and carted him back to the locker room.

The 25-year-old signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was a backup for most of his rookie season but started in all 16 games for the team in 2020.

In August 2020, Giants head coach Joe Judge praised Gates' versatility, telling reporters he "can factor into any of the five positions on the offensive line."

"He's a guy that has good athletic ability, he's got length," Judge said of the 6'5" lineman. "He's definitely a smart player that we want to make sure we give him the opportunity to get inside and operate in that signal-caller mode and play center."

While he spent the bulk of the year at center, Gates showed off how he can fulfill a number of duties after the snap.

Gates made enough of an impression on his teammates to be named one of the Giants' seven captains ahead of Week 1.

Beyond what he does as a blocker on every play, his leadership will be sorely missed in New York's offense, especially in what's a pivotal year for Daniel Jones.

For Thursday's game, Gates opened at left guard, with Billy Price occupying the center position, after Shane Lemieux went on injured reserve. The team may now need to lean on Ben Bredeson at left guard for the foreseeable future.