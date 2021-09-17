The Mountain Hafthor Bjornsson Says Fighting Tyson Fury 'Would be an Honor'

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When you've already fought "The Hound," taking on the heavyweight boxing champion is tame by comparison.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who portrayed "The Mountain" in Game of Thrones, acknowledged he wouldn't stand much of a chance but admitted he'd be willing to step in the ring against Tyson Fury.

"I know I’d get my ass beaten against Tyson Fury today, but if I was offered that opportunity, I would not turn it down," he said in an interview with Danni Levy for Muscle and Health. "The opportunity to fight someone that great would be an honor for me and I just couldn’t say no to that."

Bjornsson has fought in a pair of exhibitions, earning draws against Steven Ward and Simon Vallily. He was scheduled to battle fellow strongman Eddie Hall but will instead take on Devon Larratt on Saturday after Hall had to withdraw.

Fury, meanwhile, has his hands full training ahead of his third bout with Deontay Wilder in October.