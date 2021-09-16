Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says Shoulder Injury Is Healthy; No MRIs Planned

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott isn't scheduled to undergo further MRIs on his right shoulder.

During the team's 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya (via Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com) reported the two-time Pro Bowler was expected to have an MRI every two weeks to monitor his throwing shoulder.

On Thursday, Prescott clarified the injury has fully healed, thus eliminating the need for continued evaluation.

Prescott was limited to five games in 2020 after suffering a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle. As the 2021 season approached, his shoulder was instead the subject of uncertainty.

What made the situation difficult to read was the fact it was an injury more typical to baseball players rather than those who compete on the gridiron. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported in August the Cowboys sought out guidance from the Texas Rangers to gain more insight into the problem.

ESPN's Adam Schefter raised further concern when he reported during the preseason that Prescott was "not fully back" and "may not be back all season long" (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

Based on Dallas' opener, Prescott is back to 100 percent. He finished 42-of-58 for 403 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, matching a personal high in attempts and coming four short of the team record, per Stathead.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Equally encouraging, he indicated his heavy workload last week didn't create any lingering trouble for his shoulder.

If last Thursday was any indicator, Dallas will have to win some shootouts this year. Tom Brady engineered a 379-yard outing for the Buccaneers.

Prescott isn't going to throw the ball 50-plus times in every game, but he'll likely have to carry a heavy burden if the Cowboys are to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2018.