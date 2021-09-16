Candace Parker 'Ace' Collection with Adidas Revealed; Includes Exhibit ACE PE Sneaker

Candace Parker 'Ace' Collection with Adidas Revealed; Includes Exhibit ACE PE SneakerSeptember 16, 2021
Candace Parker unveiled a new "Ace" collection with Adidas on Thursday, featuring a signature Exhibit ACE PE sneaker:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Candace Parker unveils new “Ace” collection with Adidas<br><br>The collection includes three colors of her Exhibit ACE PE sneaker<br><br>Well deserved 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/brkicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brkicks</a> <a href="https://t.co/HKcrNLchhu">pic.twitter.com/HKcrNLchhu</a>
The new line was introduced in a video featuring fellow star athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Derrick Rose:
Candace Parker @Candace_Parker
Mother, daughter, hooper, teammate, businesswoman, leader.<br><br>What really makes up Ace? The possibilities are endless.<a href="https://t.co/EFf92IfbAA">https://t.co/EFf92IfbAA</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ImpossibleIsNothing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ImpossibleIsNothing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/madepossiblewithadidas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#madepossiblewithadidas</a><a href="https://twitter.com/adidasHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adidashoops</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/adidas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adidas</a> <a href="https://t.co/XhhWZNprDL">pic.twitter.com/XhhWZNprDL</a>
Parker has been one of the biggest stars in women's basketball throughout her career, leading Tennessee to two NCAA titles before thriving in the WNBA. The 35-year-old has two MVP awards and six All-Star selections, and she won the 2016 WNBA title with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Getting a signature shoe is a big moment for her as a player, but she noted that it's also a valuable message to the younger generation.
"I think visibility is super important and seeing women in leadership positions and representing them," Parker told Ben Felderstein of Complex. "I think this is a step in the right direction. And I think it’s important that we continue to empower women and young girls."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced Thursday would be celebrated as "Candace Parker Day."