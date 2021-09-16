Candace Parker 'Ace' Collection with Adidas Revealed; Includes Exhibit ACE PE Sneaker

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Candace Parker unveiled a new "Ace" collection with Adidas on Thursday, featuring a signature Exhibit ACE PE sneaker:

The new line was introduced in a video featuring fellow star athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Derrick Rose:

Parker has been one of the biggest stars in women's basketball throughout her career, leading Tennessee to two NCAA titles before thriving in the WNBA. The 35-year-old has two MVP awards and six All-Star selections, and she won the 2016 WNBA title with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Getting a signature shoe is a big moment for her as a player, but she noted that it's also a valuable message to the younger generation.

"I think visibility is super important and seeing women in leadership positions and representing them," Parker told Ben Felderstein of Complex. "I think this is a step in the right direction. And I think it’s important that we continue to empower women and young girls."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced Thursday would be celebrated as "Candace Parker Day."