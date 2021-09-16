NHL Opening-Week Doubleheader Headlines Turner Sports' Full 2021-22 TV Schedule

Al Bello/Getty Images

Turner Sports will broadcast 50 NHL games in 2021-22 during its first season of hockey coverage, starting with a high-profile doubleheader during the first week of the year.

The Washington Capitals will host the New York Rangers on Oct. 13, followed by a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche. Both games will be shown on TNT.

The network announced its full season broadcast schedule Thursday.

Among the other notable games on the schedule, TNT will show three outdoor games, including the 2022 Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and the host Minnesota Wild at Target Field on Jan. 1.

On Feb. 26, the Nashville Predators will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the Stadium Series.

The 2022 Heritage Classic will take place March 13 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres, the latter being the first United States-based team to take part in the Canadian event. The game will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, home of the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Tampa Bay will make five appearances on the network this season as it seeks a third straight Stanley Cup title. Also getting five TNT games will be the Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers as well as the Avalanche, Capitals, Blues and Wild.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Edmonton Oilers, featuring young stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, will lead all teams with six TNT appearances.