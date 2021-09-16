Buccaneers' Tom Brady on If He Can Play to Age 50: 'I Think It's a Yes'

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tom Brady has long stated his desire to play through age 45. With his 44th birthday in the rearview mirror and age 45 approaching, Brady is starting to look all the way to 50.

“Wow. Seems to be a really hot question lately,” Brady said. “Can Tom Brady play till 50? Like, 50 years old? ... I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it’s a yes," Brady said in the latest episode of his Tommy & Gronky YouTube series with Rob Gronkowski (1:12 mark).

Brady went on to jokingly say his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, would never allow him to play that long. However, he quickly corrected himself to say Bundchen would be fine with him playing as long as he's happy.

The model has long been open about her desire for Brady to retire while acknowledging in 2018 that she's "never seen someone love something as much as he loves football."

Brady is under contract through the 2022 season, at which point he'll have reached his goal of playing until 45. The reigning Super Bowl MVP has shown no signs of slowing down, throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions in the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Tampa has done an excellent job of giving Brady perhaps the best supporting cast in football, and he's rewritten the expectations of a quarterback after the age of 40. Brady is already the oldest regular-season and Super Bowl MVP, and he's the oldest player in league history to throw 40 touchdowns.

At some point, Brady's age will catch up with him to the point when he's no longer a star NFL quarterback. Father Time is undefeated. That said, Brady's holding his own in the fight against time better than perhaps any athlete ever.