Cam Newton Says Panthers Release Is 'Still Tough': 'My Loyalty Will Always Be There'

Cam Newton said "it's still tough" thinking about being released by the Charlotte Panthers when discussing the subject on All The Smoke (1:21:07):

Newton spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Panthers after being drafted first overall in 2011, but he was released after an injury-filled 2019 season. The one-time MVP said he saw the writing on the wall after a coaching change and ownership change.

"The city of Charlotte has been good to me, and my loyalty will always be there, but at the end of the day, it's still a business," Newton said. "The day you get drafted, the next day they are looking for your replacement."

Newton started 15 games for the New England Patriots last season but was released before the start of the 2021 campaign and remains a free agent.

Carolina went 5-11 last season in its first year without Newton.