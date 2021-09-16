Raiders' Marcus Mariota Reportedly Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks with Quad Injury

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is reportedly expected to miss time with a quad injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mariota aggravated a preexisting injury on a 31-yard run against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, and it is likely to keep him out "multiple weeks."

Rapoport noted that the Raiders had been planning to "sprinkle" Mariota into certain situations in an effort to give opposing teams a different look from starting signal-caller Derek Carr.

Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans after he enjoyed a standout collegiate career.

In five seasons with the Titans, Mariota went 29-32 as a starter, and he also led them to the playoffs and won a playoff game in 2017.

Mariota was supplanted by Ryan Tannehill as the starter in 2019, resulting in him signing with the Raiders in free agency prior to the 2020 season.

While Mariota appeared in only one game last season in relief of Carr, he was highly effective, completing 60.7 percent of his 28 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception while also rushing for 88 yards and a score.

The 31-yard run was Mariota's only snap of the night in the 33-27 win over Baltimore on Monday, but it offered a glimpse into how head coach Jon Gruden intended to utilize him this season.

With Mariota no longer available to the Raiders for the foreseeable future, Carr figures to take all of the snaps under center.

Carr is in the midst of his eighth season as the Raiders starter and turned in a huge performance Monday, throwing for 435 yards, two touchdowns and one pick.

He is just 48-63 in his NFL career, however, and has led the Raiders to the playoffs only once.

Even so, Carr is by far the Raiders' best option at quarterback, and he becomes even more vital now that Mariota isn't there to back him up.

For as long as Mariota is out, Nathan Peterman will be elevated to the role of No. 2 quarterback behind Carr.

Peterman took nearly every snap for Las Vegas during the preseason and has some starting experience in the NFL.

As a member of the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and 2018, the Pitt product started four games, going 1-3. In nine career regular-season appearances, the 27-year-old has completed 52.6 percent of his passes for 573 yards with three touchdowns and 12 interceptions, giving him a passer rating of just 34.0.

Peterman was unable to supplant Tyrod Taylor and then got replaced by Josh Allen in Buffalo, and the Raiders could find themselves in a precarious position if he is pressed into significant action.