Browns Rumors: Baker Mayfield Hasn't Received Contract Offer; Relationship Positive

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have yet to offer quarterback Baker Mayfield a contract extension.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the two sides have a positive relationship and have not ruled out opening negotiations during the 2021 season.

Howe added that the Browns have waited to make an offer because of their desire to see Mayfield produce in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense "over a longer stretch of time."

Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is under contract through the 2022 season, as the Browns exercised the $18.8 million option in his deal for next season.

While Mayfield hitting free agency isn't imminent, a potential extension has been a hot topic, especially since Josh Allen signed an extension with the Buffalo Bills.

Allen was part of the same draft class as Mayfield, going seventh overall. Allen's contract included $150 million in guaranteed money, which is the most in NFL history, and his $43 million in average annual value is second to only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Another quarterback from the 2018 draft class is expected to receive an extension in the near future as well in the form of Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Allen finished as the runner-up for NFL MVP last season and took the Bills to the AFC Championship Game, while Jackson was NFL MVP two seasons ago. Since both have had more success than Mayfield and figure to get bigger contracts, the Browns may simply be waiting for Jackson's extension to happen for a frame of reference before picking things up with Mayfield.

The 26-year-old Mayfield set career highs as a rookie in 2018 with a completion percentage of 63.8 percent, 3,725 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns, but he dropped off during his second season.

Mayfield completed only 59.4 percent of his passes that season for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

There were questions surrounding his ability to be a franchise quarterback entering 2020, but Mayfield answered them by completing 62.8 percent of his attempts for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and a career-low eight picks.

Most importantly, Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff berth since 2002. They also beat the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round before falling to Kansas City in the divisional round.

Mayfield was efficient last week in a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, going 21-of-28 for 321 yards, although he threw no touchdowns and one interception.

While Mayfield is capable of big performances, the Browns don't necessarily need him to be a stud in order to win games.

Cleveland boasts one of the NFL's best offensive lines, plus a dynamic running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

The Browns had success last season because they ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing and Mayfield limited his mistakes compared to prior years.

If Mayfield can continue to do that in 2021, he will undoubtedly earn a lengthy and lucrative extension in the near future.