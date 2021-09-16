Video: SpaceX's Inspiration4 Launches into Orbit Above Orlando City-Montreal Match

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

On Wednesday night in central Florida, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Christopher Sembroski blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, onboard the Crew Dragon Resilience becoming the first space mission featuring only private citizens to orbit.

Soccer fans who went to see Orlando City take on Montreal in MLS play got a front-row seat to the historic event.

The rocket launch flew directly over Exploria Stadium, giving those in attendance a glowing beacon in the sky that immediately caught the attention of the crowd.

The mission, dubbed Inspiration4, will orbit the Earth for three days and raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital while humankind takes another step toward space tourism.