Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence Thinks He Has Fracture Where He Had Surgery on Foot Injury

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence told reporters he plans to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings but is dealing with injuries to his right knee and both feet.

"It's all about trying to maintain what I have but also taking care of me throughout the week so I can be fresh (on Sunday)," he said while also revealing he believes there could be a fracture where he underwent foot surgery.

Lawrence missed time when he suffered a broken foot last season on his way to playing just seven games. It was a setback after he appeared in all 16 contests in each of the previous four years.

When healthy, the Boise State product is one of the better pass-rushers on the Cowboys. He was a Pro Bowler in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018 when he combined for 25 sacks.

While his production has dropped off since that stretch, he still tallied 58 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two passes defended and one fumble recovery in his last full season in 2020 and has five sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown in 2022.

If Lawrence is sidelined, look for the combination of Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams and Chauncey Golston to see more time.