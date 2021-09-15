Report: Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence's Week 2 Status Uncertain After Foot Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a foot injury during the team's Wednesday practice, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Lawrence, who was listed as a limited participant on the Cowboys' practice report, is currently being evaluated. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News followed Rapoport's report with news that there is "real concern" that Lawrence could miss his team's game Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers, however.

The 29-year-old emerged as one of the NFL's most productive edge-rushers with 25 sacks between 2017 and 2018, which led the Cowboys to give him a five-year, $105 million contract extension in 2019. His production dipped over the last two seasons with just 11.5 sacks across 32 appearances, though.

He recorded five tackles (three solo) in the Cowboys' 31-29 season-opening loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Injuries played a role in the sluggish start to his career. His rookie season in 2014 got off to a late start after he suffered a broken foot during training camp, limiting him to seven games. He also dealt with a lingering back injury in 2016 after serving a four-game suspension. He's played all 16 games in four straight years.

If the star lineman is held out of the lineup, Tarell Basham should see the biggest uptick in playing time in the team's front seven. Dorance Armstrong and Bradlee Anae are the other options for more snaps.



Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dallas could also be without its other starting defensive end in Randy Gregory, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Ultimately, Lawrence is one of the Cowboys' most valuable players, especially in an era when getting after the opposing quarterback is such a vital element of success. Any type of long-term absence would be a massive setback for the team's defense.