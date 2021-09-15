Lamar Jackson Says Ravens vs. Chiefs Is 'Not About Me and Mahomes'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't believe his Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is a referendum on whether he or Patrick Mahomes is the better player.

In fact, he doesn't believe the matchup is about them at all. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Jackson said this is about the two teams lining up, not any individual player on the field.

Of course, quarterbacks always bear the brunt of the focus on game days, and that's especially true when two of the best in the NFL play each other. Jackson just hasn't had much success in that area.

The Ravens QB is 0-3 against the Chiefs with four touchdowns total in those losses.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.