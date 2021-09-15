Raiders Reportedly File Complaint with NFL Alleging Dirty Hits on Hunter Renfrow

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders apparently were not happy with how the Baltimore Ravens treated wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during Monday's game and reportedly let the league know about it.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders filed an official complaint with the NFL about what they saw as dirty hits on the wide receiver. They compiled a video of multiple plays that showed Baltimore hitting Renfrow after the play and away from the ball.

Tafur shared a video clip of one play in particular in which cornerback Marlon Humphrey shoved Renfrow to the ground well away from where Derek Carr passed the ball and said it "is a big reason [the] Raiders are so upset."

Humphrey apologized for the hit and explained he believed Carr was out of the pocket, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Renfrow finished with six catches for 70 yards, and his team got the final laugh with a 33-27 victory that came after a memorable ending with multiple emotional swings.

Daniel Carlson drilled a 55-yard field goal to force overtime, and it appeared as if the Raiders won in the extra period when Carr found Bryan Edwards on a deep ball. However, he was ruled down at the 1-yard line upon review, and Las Vegas committed a false start penalty before losing the ball entirely when Carr threw an interception.

Fortunately for the home team, it regained possession when Lamar Jackson lost a fumble. Las Vegas then won on a deep pass from Carr to Zay Jones for a touchdown.

The hits on Renfrow were overshadowed by the incredible finish, but the Raiders clearly didn't forget about them.

Given the official complaint, it wouldn't be a surprise if officials paid closer attention to the defense's treatment of the wide receiver when Las Vegas takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.