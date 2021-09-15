Davante Adams on Packers' Week 1 Loss: 'Really Good Wake-Up Call for Us'

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is hoping to move forward after a disappointing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

"We came out really flat and I think that it'll be a really good wake-up call for us," Adams said Wednesday on NFL Now, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

The Packers were considered a top Super Bowl contender entering the 2021 season after reaching the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two years, but they got off to a rough start.

Adams was held to only five catches for 56 yards in the loss after averaging 98.1 yards per game last season.

