Cowboys Assistant Leon Lett Carted off at Practice with Apparent Leg Injury

Dallas Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the practice field Wednesday after suffering an apparent right leg injury.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported the news. Lett, a three-time Super Bowl champion during his playing career with the Cowboys, is undergoing further evaluation.

No further information about how Lett suffered the injury was immediately released.

The 52-year-old Alabama native is in his 11th season as a member of the Cowboys' coaching staff after being hired ahead of the 2011 campaign.

Lett, a defensive tackle, was selected by Dallas in the seventh round of the 1991 NFL draft. He developed into a key cog in the team's defensive line, earning Pro Bowl selections in 1994 and 1998.

Despite the Emporia State University's on-field success, he's often remembered for a mistake—being chased down by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Don Beebe on a fumble return during Super Bowl XXVII. The play has lived on for years on low-light reels, but the error didn't have a major effect as the Cowboys routed Buffalo, 52-17.

Lett finished his playing career with 271 combined tackles, 22.5 sacks, eight passes defended and six forced fumbles in 121 career games across 10 years with Dallas and one with the Denver Broncos.

He retired after the 2001 season with Denver.

It's unclear whether Lett will be available in a coaching capacity for Sunday's Week 2 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys opened the season with a 31-29 loss to the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.