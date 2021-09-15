Jake Paul Calls out UFC's Dana White, Says He Wants Jorge Masvidal Fight

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul called out UFC president Dana White on social media Wednesday to set up a bout against Jorge Masvidal:

Paul has already defeated former MMA fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, but Masvidal would represent the first competitor in his "prime" as referenced in the post. The 36-year-old is also under contract with UFC and would need White to sign off on a bout.

"I would love nothing more," Paul said of a bout against Masvidal, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "It's a good test for my skill, right? He's the 'Gamebred' street fighter, with his hands. I would love that—I would love that fight."

Masvidal is currently No. 6 in the welterweight rankings and is seeking another title chance after back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman, but he told Raimondi that he would be open to a bout against Paul.

"I'm gonna beat up all the Pauls," Masvidal said. "If they put money in my pocket—that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes—if they put money in my pocket, of course I'd like to break some Disney characters' faces."

Jake's brother, Logan Paul, has zero professional boxing wins but faced Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

A matchup between Masvidal and either brother would certainly generate plenty of excitement, but it will be up to White to accept this proposition from Paul.