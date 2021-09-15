Report: Raiders' Gerald McCoy Out for Season After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Ravens

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McCoy was carted off the field with the knee injury during the game and was quickly ruled out, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

"There is some concern for long-term injuries," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after the game, referencing McCoy, as well as Denzelle Good, and Marcus Mariota. Good was also ruled out for the year with a torn ACL.

McCoy also missed all of 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys because of a torn quadriceps tendon, leading to his release in April.

The 33-year-old played just nine snaps in Week 1 before suffering his injury, via Pro Football Reference.

When healthy, McCoy was one of the best in the league at his position. The 2010 No. 3 draft pick earned six Pro Bowl selections across nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was named first- or second-team All-Pro three times.

He played all 16 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy the past two seasons.

The Raiders signed Damion Square off the Chicago Bears practice squad Tuesday to provide added depth on the defensive line, per Rapoport. Darius Philon should also see extra snaps going forward for Las Vegas behind starter Quinton Jefferson.