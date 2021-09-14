NASCAR to Host Clash Exhibition Race at L.A. Coliseum in February 2022

AP Photo/Nick Ut, File

NASCAR will have a very unique host site for the Clash exhibition race in 2022.

The racing organization announced Tuesday that it was moving the Clash from the Daytona International Speedway to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"As we continue to think differently about the future iteration of the schedule, we wanted to introduce a new venue to it that will really shake things up, bring some innovation, and then on top of that, the Los Angeles market is the No. 1 market for [the number of] NASCAR fans," NASCAR Vice President Ben Kennedy said in a statement.

The Coliseum is a pretty legendary venue, having hosted Olympics, Super Bowls and USC football in its history.

"We felt like it was important for us to get there and also have a stadium-style event, which we have never done—at least, to this extent—before," Kennedy added. "It gives you the ability and opportunity to also come to downtown Los Angeles, too. We’ll be right in the heart of Los Angeles. I think it’s a very important move for us. I think it will be great to see the energy around that event."